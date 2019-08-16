Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $11.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.53 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $44.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.91 million, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $49.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 28,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.22. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 6,489 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 17,540 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

