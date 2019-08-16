Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myomo.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

NASDAQ MYO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,779. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.