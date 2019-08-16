Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $454.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $398.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. FIG Partners downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 62,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,598,000 after purchasing an additional 517,455 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in People’s United Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $6,209,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,900,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

