Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). QAD reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,217 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $48,874.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,438,878 shares in the company, valued at $178,265,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $87,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,440,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,875,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,692 in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QAD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $756.02 million, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.09. QAD has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

