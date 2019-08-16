Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 763,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

