Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $143.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $160.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year sales of $564.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $597.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $655.75 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $689.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

USWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its holdings in US Well Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Well Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Well Services by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Well Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 104,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,052. The company has a market cap of $175.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. US Well Services has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

