Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.16 EPS

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019

Analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.07 to $13.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.91.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,532 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.67, for a total transaction of $1,807,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $242,389.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $334.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

