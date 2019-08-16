Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 1,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,269. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $613.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $113,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $14,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 106,859 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

