Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $59.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.32 million. Inseego reported sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $227.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.14 million to $229.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.72 million, with estimates ranging from $269.55 million to $283.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 8,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,516. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Inseego has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 71.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 25.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 41.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

