Zacks: Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,457,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 7,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

