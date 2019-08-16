Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.48. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 366,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 238,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 528,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 335,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 270,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,866. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.07%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.