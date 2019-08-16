Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Hold

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 335,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,859. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $275,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $3,336,254. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

