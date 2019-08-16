Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HDSN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.30.

HDSN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 46,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,710. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 651,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154,798 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.