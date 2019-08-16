Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Weber Alan W grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

