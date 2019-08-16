Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Sell

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 102,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,774. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

