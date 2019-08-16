Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut AXA Equitable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE EQH opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

