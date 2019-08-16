Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Hold

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 108,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,301. The company has a market cap of $142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gaia has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,057 shares in the company, valued at $559,277.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 121.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 393,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Gaia by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Gaia by 20.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

