Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.38. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

