Zacks Investment Research Upgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $585.92 million, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.22.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $2,895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

