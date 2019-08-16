Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $97,402.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.01319877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022581 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00095265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.