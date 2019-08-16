Zetacoin (ZET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,048.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $332,496.00 and approximately $15,048.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,511.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.80 or 0.02976941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00763349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,126,664 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

