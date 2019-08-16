ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) One Day Volume Tops $263.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market capitalization of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZeusCrowdfunding is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

