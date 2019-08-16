ZoZoCoin (ZZC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded down 76.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. ZoZoCoin has a market cap of $3,359.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZoZoCoin has traded 93.7% lower against the dollar. One ZoZoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00270624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.01344524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00095558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official website is www.zozocoins.com. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

