ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 202,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.83. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. UBS Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

