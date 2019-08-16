Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 31,642 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 207.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,593,000 after buying an additional 1,566,183 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,187,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,183,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,088,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 724,116 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $45.10 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of -0.03.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

