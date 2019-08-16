Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.44 Million Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Innovations LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 54.7% in the first quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge by 49.0% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 134,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Bunge by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 182,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 80,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.28 per share, with a total value of $512,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,052.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $8,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $53.82 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

