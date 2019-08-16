Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,017,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $272.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $330,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,848. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

