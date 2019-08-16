Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,481 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of LPT opened at $51.32 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

