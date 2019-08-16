Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 62,519 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,519 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after acquiring an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

