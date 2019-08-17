-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Iteris posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million.

ITI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 146,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,963. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

