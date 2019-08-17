-$0.12 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 190,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $86,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,850.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,144 shares of company stock valued at $754,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after buying an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,191,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.