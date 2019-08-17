-$0.12 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 190,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $86,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,850.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,144 shares of company stock valued at $754,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after buying an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,191,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

