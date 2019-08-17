$0.12 EPS Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. Gladstone Land reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on Gladstone Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 148.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 151,201 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. 84,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.79. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.92%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

