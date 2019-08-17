-$0.14 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.96% and a negative return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.49.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

