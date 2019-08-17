-$0.14 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.96% and a negative return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.49.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.