$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICICI Bank.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 88,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. 4,936,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,615. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.81.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

