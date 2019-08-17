-$0.24 EPS Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). CorMedix posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CorMedix.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 251,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

