-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Natera reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,112.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares in the company, valued at $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,261 shares of company stock worth $12,516,321. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Natera by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Natera by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Natera by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 471,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,226. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

