$0.66 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,000 shares of company stock worth $26,729,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. 1,945,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,199. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

