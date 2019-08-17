$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 208.1% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 15.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 141,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 275.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 308,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $48.74.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.