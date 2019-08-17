$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Westrock posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Westrock’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 260,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westrock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,484 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,553. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. Westrock has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

