$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Illumina reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.36 and a 200 day moving average of $315.49. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.69, for a total value of $929,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,479,206. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Illumina by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $10,888,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Illumina by 5.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,863 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.