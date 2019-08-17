$1.43 EPS Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.57. State Street reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.