$1.46 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. IDEX reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,352 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,461. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 454,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,159. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. IDEX has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

