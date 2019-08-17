$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 2,906,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,949. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 319.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $120,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

