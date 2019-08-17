$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after buying an additional 6,208,216 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,872,000 after buying an additional 3,961,663 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after buying an additional 2,762,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 1,438,360 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,665. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

