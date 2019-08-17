$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,088. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $140.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,373 shares of company stock worth $4,661,328. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $4,382,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,554,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $888,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

