12,400 Shares in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,908 shares of company stock worth $3,090,015. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

