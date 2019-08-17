$130.81 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $130.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.35 million and the lowest is $126.30 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $125.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $528.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.70 million to $532.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $537.01 million, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $548.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,940. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

