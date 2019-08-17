1,320 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

WSFS stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 207,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,445. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

