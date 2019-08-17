132,900 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $1,322,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,246,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 187,769 shares during the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $1,775,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $706,000.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

TMHC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 763,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

