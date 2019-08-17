$15.16 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce $15.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.86 million and the highest is $15.50 million. MannKind reported sales of $4.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $63.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $65.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $72.53 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MannKind by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 2,378,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

